Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal part ways

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend, Danish model Nina Agdal, after almost a year of dating.

According to a source, their split was “drama-free”.

“They both decided it was a good idea to break up,” a source has said. “They are staying friends and are on good terms.”

The two were together for over one year.

“They broke up a couple of days ago,” according to a source close to the couple.

DiCaprio was first romantically linked to Agdal in summer of 2016. Although they never posed for a red carpet together, the two often showed affection towards each other in public.

They were last seen together in April.

The split comes after the Titanic actor was spotted with friends in Malibu on Sunday. It appeared as if they were enjoying a gathering at a private home.

That same day Agdal was forced to cancel her trip to Australia, where she was scheduled to appear at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Agdal previously dated The Wanted’s member Max George.

DiCaprio has earlier dated celebrities like Emma Bunton, Gisele Bundchen and Bar Refaeli.