KU urged to open medical school

KARACHI: Parents of the students studying at the Karachi University have urged the administration to open a modern medical school for providing quality education and healthcare training.

The varsity is currently running quality institutes in fields of basic sciences, business and commerce, but the plan to open a medical college is still on a back burner, despite the passage of many years. It was learnt that the KU had arranged discussions with some hospitals and medical experts regarding the opening of a medical college but the talks halted.

However, the KU still houses a kidney centre that is situated at the Gulzar-e-Hijri gate of the varsity and it was proposed to upgrade the centre to paramedics training centre and then to a full-fledged medical college but no concrete action was taken.

A senior official of the varsity said that some well-reputed hospitals and medical professionals are ready to collaborate with the KU regarding opening and running a medical school.

Keeping in view the high demand of medical professionals in the city, the parents have urged the KU to consider a plan to open a medical school besides centres for the training of nurses, paramedics and medical technicians. In this regard, different degree, postgraduate degree, diploma and certificate courses could be devised which would also help in earning sufficient revenue for the university.