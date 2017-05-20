KP governor announces Rs 500m for SWA uplift projects

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said in a grand Jirga held at Khrgai arae in South Waziristan that efforts were being made for progress and prosperity of the people of FATA.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that development projects worth billions of rupees were underway in South Waziristan, adding that these projects would bring development in the area.

During his visit, he also announced several developmental projects for the South Waziristan. Jhagra announced special package of Rs 500 million for provision of clean drinking water and construction of roads in the area. He added that Rs 400,000 would be provided to each family, whose house was damaged in anti-militancy operations.

The governor directed the local authorities to prepare feasibility report of district headquarters hospital in Sararogha and construction of small dams in the area.