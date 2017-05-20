Jadhav issue will be handled according to our own laws, says Nisar

Pakistan will handle the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue according to the land’s own laws, said Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday.

He further added that many incidents of terrorism were averted in the country due to Jadhav’s arrest.

The minister was addressing the media after attending a passing out parade of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Warsak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking about the regional issues facing the country, he said the “hearts of Pakistanis and Afghans beat together.” However, he also warned Kabul to solve its own internal and external issues first, instead of blaming Pakistan.

Commenting on the Iranian president’s recent visit to Pakistan, Nisar said that important issues were discussed in the meetings between President Hassan Rouhani and other officials, adding that Iran and Pakistan will not work against each other interests ever. The minister also said that as per directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif he along with a delegation will visit Iran after Ramzan. “You’ll see when we reengage Iran most [of our] issues will be settled,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech to the cadets, the minister said, “Our enemies fund terrorists who carry out violent acts in the name of Islam, but they have nothing to do with religion.”

“You’re not just FC’s soldiers but also soldiers of Islam and Pakistan,” he added. The minister also congratulated and thanked the parents of all those who were martyred in the war against terrorism.

“Terrorism hasn’t completely ended; you [cadets] have to do that,” he said.

Commenting on the infiltration of terrorists from across the border, the minister said work on fencing the border has begun. He also said that new wings of the FC will soon be raised, and quoting the FC commandant, he said in the last six months alone, thousands of new cadets have passed out of the academy.

Nisar also said that hundreds and thousands of FC’s soldiers and officers have sacrificed their lives while serving in this force. “There are lots of challenges ahead, I pray to God and wish you pass in all of life’s exams and set a good standard of serving the country,” he said.