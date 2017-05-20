ITU Students develop 100-robot team

The Punjab Information Technology University (ITU) students have developed 100 Robots to handle the everyday life problems of the people by providing ICT solutions. Soon the varsity will send its team to the International Robotic competition. Such activities, said Dr Umar Saif, Vice Chancellor ITU while talking to the media on the occasion of the 6th Robotics Expo, Machines of The future: Robots, here on Saturday.

Yuriy Fedkiw, Consular General, US Consulate Lahore speaking as Chief Guest at the event, said that young talent coming up with solutions for the problems faced by the people has a significant economic potential as innovation in science and technology can play a major role in Pakistan’s economy. USA was cooperating with Pakistan in science, technology and knowledge economy through scholarships in American institutions and advanced training in various technological disciplines, he said.

15 new robot prototypes, developed by the students of ITU under the guidance of the faculty were displayed at the 6th Robotics Expo to address the indigenous problems. Inzamam ul Haq, Chief Selector Pakistan National Team and Mushtaq Ahmed, head coach of NCA were also present on the occasion to encourage the work of ITU students. They said that Pakistani youth has the potential to compete against anyone in the world.

Talha Rehmani, a lead of robotics program ITU said that the energy and passion among these students to work for their society and to serve the humanity confirmed that Pakistan has a brighter future.

The projects displayed included Rekhta, which brings Urdu word prediction and transliteration to finger-tips of the people. Rekhta was built by a 12-year-old tech prodigy, Muhammad Raza, who was declared as the Rock Star of the event. Other projects included Ross – the Roboceptionist – that is a robot working as a receptionist at Arfa Software Technology Park. It loves interacting with the people; mimic facial expressions in real time and provide directions to people visiting Arfa Tower. Payam, that was another robot put on display in the event, can notify, efficiently, the rescue services and relatives of a victim of n accident about the car location of the victim. This is a valuable tool in saving precious human lives. Saliré, is a robot assistant that can take stairs and move small items from one place to another. Illumaphone, helps the people, especially kids, with congenital amusia – tone deafness. Vizo, can be attached to any spectacles and used to improve interaction between people. Rahbar, provides real time information regarding the location and arrival times of public transport, especially shuttles of metro buses.

The CEOs and representatives from various companies, leading journalists, faculties and rectors of many prestigious universities including NUST, LUMS and FAST attended the event.