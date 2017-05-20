Islamabad: At least 30 injured as students clash at Quaid-e-Azam University

ISLAMABAD: At least 30 people have been injured in the wake of a clash at an Islamabad university.

The incident took place at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, when two groups of students clashed with each other, police sources said.

The students pelted rocks on each other, while there have also been reports of fire exchange between the two sides.

A heavy contingent of police reached the campus after being informed of the unrest. Police fired tear-gas shells to disperse angry students.

Authorities have also called in Rangers to control the situation.

At least 30 students have been injured in the clash, who are being shifted to hospital.

A few people also received gunshot wounds during the clash.

Police have also arrested a few students involved in the clash from the scene.

The law enforcers also seized weapons from arrested students.

A search operation for the suspects involved in the clash is currently underway at the university.