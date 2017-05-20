International Wrestlers give fans a nail biting show in Lahore

Lahore: Pakistan’s first professional international wrestler Badshah Khan showcased his skills in Lahore on Friday by defeating his opponent comfortably. The international wrestlers made their way from Karachi to Lahore after a successful show there.

The first match was held between Bernard Vandamme and Xtreme Fury in which Bernard bagged victory. Fabio Ferrari and his teammate in the doubles match defeated Yacine Osmani and Adam Flex Maxted.

Among female wrestlers, Angel’s Bombita and Audrey Bride locked horns but Audrey Bride managed to win the fight.

Bambikiller, like his name, proved lethal for the opponent and defeated him. Yacine Osmani also competed with Zefy, but like his doubles match, was downed by his opponent. Female wrestler Betty Trash also got involved in the match.

The Pro Wrestling Entertainment Pakistan will move to Islamabad on May 21 for the final show.