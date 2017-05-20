Indian citizen calls Tahir’s allegations jumble of lies

Uzma files para-wise comments before high court

An Indian citizen on Friday submitted para-wise comments in response to the petition of her husband Tahir Ali before the Islamabad High Court.

Uzma, the Indian woman, filed the reply through India’s High Commission First Secretary Dr Piyush Singh. Along with his client, Malik Shahnawaz Noon appeared before the registrar office for signing the documents.

In the written reply, Uzma through his counsel clearly stated that she never asked Tahir to come over to India for marriage and she never agreed to proposal of the petitioner. She alleged that she was allegedly threatened to be killed, harassed and badly humiliated by Tahir and forced to sign the Nikah Nama.

She never agreed to transform her acquaintance with Tahir into marriage and whatever he was saying was nothing but muddle of lies and jumble of lies. Uzma alleged that she was given sleeping pills and Tahir allegedly assaulted her after he received her from the Wagha.

Rejecting the allegation of the petitioner, Uzma said that she had been given shelter and security by the High Commission of India. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court directed the registrar office to club Indian citizen and her Pakistani husband’s pleas and adjourned the case till May 22.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani issued notices to the litigants, while hearing Tahir’s petition, requested the court to allow the couple to meet privately. Fazal Elahi, counsel for Tahir, argued the court to bar Uzma from travelling back to India till the decision of the instant matter.

He observed that Uzma had made false allegations against his client under pressure.