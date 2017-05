KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the police facilitation centre at the Hyderabad’s Divisional Headquarters.

The IGP directed that the system of provision of medicines to the police personnel and their families be further improved.

The IGP said that he should also be apprised regarding the requirements of the hospital.

The IGP also addressed the participants of the on-going intelligence techniques course 2017.