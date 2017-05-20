ICJ decision temporary, says Sartaj Aziz

Islamabad: ICJ’s decision to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav is temporary said Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

As far as consular access is concerned, no decision of ICJ in this regard, he added.

“The case has only started and more evidence is yet to be presented”.

With reference to Pakistan’s counsel Khawar Qureshi, he remarked that Pakistan’s case was judiciously presented by Mr Qureshi.

The impression that Pakistan lost and India won the case is erroneous and we will proceed with further preparations, Mr Aziz expressed confidence.

Speaking at the media briefing he further said it was not possible to post an Ad-Hoc judge within in five days. He said, “We will request Ad-Hoc judge at the ICJ bench now”.

Referring to Ex-Chief Justice of India, he remarked that “Indian judge has confessed that now Pakistan can bring Kashmir issue to the table at Hague”.

Speaking about the jurisdiction of ICJ he said,”The ICJ cannot overturn the execution decision”. He further commented that the current decision was anticipated even if Pakistan had refused to attend the proceedings.

“Kulbushan Jadhav was awarded the sentence keeping the tenants of justice in mind”, adding that Jadhav is a serving Indian Naval officer and was using fake passport identity to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.

Mr Aziz rejected the claims by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan that rumoured meeting between PM Nawaz and Indian business tycoon Jindal had affected the Jadhav case.

He snubbed at the latest criticism by the opposition parties in Pakistan saying that opposition is politicising national security issues.