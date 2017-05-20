FIA compiles list of social media propagandists

Islamabad: Federal Investigation Agency has reportedly compiled a list of 33 social media users on Friday for carrying out propaganda against the Pakistan Army.

The federal agency has completed its investigations and finished compiling a list of social media users who are spreading hate content against the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Army.

Reportedly the list has been transferred to anti-terrorism wing and it is yet to be found if these users are associated with non-state actors.

The list comes days after the Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan directed FIA to take action against those involved in anti-army propaganda.