Experts hail CPEC as a game changer

Renowned experts and analysts Saturday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be a game changer in the context of regional geo-economic and political situation of South Asia.

Renowned analyst on Contemporary Politics and International Relations Dr Saad S khan, while talking to APP, said that because of the emerging opportunities with the facilitation of extensive roads, railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the CPEC is being perceived as a game changer.

He said that the project was opening up avenues for investment in Pakistan.

Veteran Economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said that the CPEC presented a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies and become a hub of trade and manufacturing with development of the Gwadar Port.

Dr Ashfaq said that the PML-N government was paying special attention to the development of different sectors, including power, gas,education,health and roads. “The People of all four provinces as well as those of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will benefit from the project,” he added.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Executive Director Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri said that this historic project would also ease lives of the people and help generate prosperity.

National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the CPEC would interlink hearts, addding that the implementation of this historic project would extend to mutual collaboration too. The CPEC has connected Pakistan to East and West Asia, he added. He said that the project has not only made the country a destination for cross-regional trade but has also turned it into a channel through which the trade would be possible, he added.

PML-N Leader and Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Siddiqul Farooq said that Pak-China relations were reaching new heights after the CPEC.

He added that the PML-N government has given a solid economic shape to Pak-China friendship at a larger scale. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in a new era of Pak-China relations as the impact of this project would be durable and permanent.

“We will leave this project as a legacy and as a step towards a better future for our coming generations. The officials of China and Pakistan are working as a team, to take forward the CPEC project and with better understanding, both the countries have accelerated the project,” he said.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries Convener on standing committees on Customs, Dry Ports, Aftab Ahmed Vohra said that the mega project of CPEC would create an atmosphere for international investment to come to Pakistan.