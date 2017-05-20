Excessive power cut triggers protest in Badin

By: SAWAN KHASKHELI

Many enraged residents of Badin, including women and children, on Saturday, protested against prolonged power shut down in front of the Badin’s Hyderabad Electric Supply Company’s office.

The protestors blocked Badin-Hyderabad road for several hours causing a traffic gridlock in the area.

The protestors alleged that despite the hefty payment to the HESCO officials for the restoration of power in the area, the officials are still not resolving the issue.

They further urged the local administration to resolve the matter as early as possible adding that if electricity of the Itifaq colony and different parts of Badin would not be restored within a day, they would again call a protest rally on Monday and would continue protesting until the restoration of the power.

The citizens also showed a grave concern over the prolonged power outage in the district and non-cooperative attitude of local HESCO authorities and said that the government had claimed to not carry out the unannounced load-shedding but they are made to bear 20-hour long outages.