Dust storm claims 3 lives, 8 injured

At least three people were killed when the wall of a house collapsed due to a dust storm in Misri Shah area of Lahore on Friday night.

According to details, the wall of a house situated in Misri Shah collapsed due to strong winds, burying at least seven people under the rubles. Police and Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies and four injured from the debris.

The deceased were identified as Irfan, Yasin and Bashir. Those who were injured in the incident included Nauman, Ramzan, Mehboob and Mohsin. The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their heirs after an autopsy. Police sources said that Irfan belonged to Nankana Sahib, Yasin was resident ofBahawalpur and Bashir was from Pak Pattan.

Three people were injured in a dust storm in Baghbanpura area of the provincial capital.