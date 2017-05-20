Death toll rises to eight from Lodhran cylinder blast

Lodhran: Another victim of May 14th’s cylinder blast in Lodhran passed away, as the death toll rises to eight.

On May 14, a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in Lodhran’s Adda Shahnal. During the incident, 2 people died on the spot and 21 others were injured. Eleven people who were critically injured were shifted to Multan Nishtar Hospital from the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Of the 11, five passed away on Friday and another one on Saturday.

Rs100,000 donations have been announced for each of the effected families, while Deputy Commissioner has submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister to pay a sum of Rs500,000 to the deceased’s families.