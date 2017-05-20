CM terms CPEC a wonderful project of development, prosperity

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) is a wonderful project for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He was talking to the public representatives here on Friday.

He said that China had been investing billions of dollars in Pakistan under the project, and added that he was thankful to the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, and the people of China, for uplifting package.

The investment made under CPEC has helped improve bilateral relations between the two countries and a new era of economic cooperation between Pakistan and China has begun.

He said that work is continuing on CPEC-related projects in Pakistan with full zeal.

CPEC is a game-changer in the real sense, for Pakistan, and will benefit the whole region. The completion of the project would usher in new age of development and prosperity in the region, he added.

CPEC has opened the doors in Pakistan for foreign investment. Billions of rupees of investment have created new job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people.

CPEC will also play a crucial role in the elimination of terrorism and fanaticism in the country as it promises to alleviate poverty which becomes the core cause of terrorism.

The CM said that a new era of socio-economic development will commence with CPEC. Pakistan will become the centre for trade and economic activity and the project in this regard will change the course of history, of the region.

Shehbaz Sharif said that no conspiracy would be allowed to succeed against the project. He said that the enemies of the people of Pakistan have conspired to impede the project, and due to their nefarious designs, delay has been caused in some projects.