Alleged extortion: Dumpers association protest against police

KARACHI: The Karachi Dumpers Association on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the city police for creating problems for them and demanding extortion money from them.

Representatives of the association were of the view that they were ready to follow the schedule regarding entry into the city but they were being unnecessarily disturbed by the police and a huge sum of money was demanded from them.

They said that development and construction work continues in the city and the dumpers transport construction material to the site.

The representatives said that dumper service should also be considered as mandatory like other services and police should be directed to avoid unnecessary interruption and demanding money from them.