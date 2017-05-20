627 suspected chikungunya cases surface in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 627 Chikungunya suspected cases have been reported in Karachi since May 1, 2017, to date, taking the patients toll to 2,722 in the city since January 1, 2017.

As per statistics released by the Sindh Health Department, at least 627 more suspected chikungunya cases have been surfaced in the city from May 1 to May 19, 2017 out of which 343 were reported from Malir, 188 from District West, 42 from District Central, 24 from District South, 23 from District East and seven from District Korangi, respectively.

A total 198 tested positive out of 237 blood samples sent to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad for investigation.

Since December 19, 2016, a total 3,108 chikungunya suspected cases have been reported across the city out of which 405 were reported in December 2016, 461 in January and February, 282 in March and 1333 in April and 627 in May 2017, respectively.

Chikungunya is a viral disease which is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes. The major symptoms include high fever, joint pain (in lower back, ankle, knees, wrists or phalanges), joint swelling, rash, headache, muscle pain, nausea and fatigue.

The chikungunya is rarely fatal, while the death rate of the disease-affected people is less than one per cent.