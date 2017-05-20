50 taken ill after drinking water from polluted stream

ISLAMABAD: A total number of 50 people were mysteriously taken ill after they drank water off a polluted stream in tehsil of Mansehra.

According to details, the condition of these people in Bada Village worsened after using the stream water on Thursday evening, a private news channel reported.

The affected people include 11 women and four children. Twenty-five affected people were taken to King Abdullah Hospital due to their critical condition.

The local administration has taken water samples of the stream water and sent to laboratory for to tests to ascertain the cause of the ailment.