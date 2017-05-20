14 hurt in five grenade attacks in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: As many as five blasts of small intensity occurred Saturday morning in Shabqadar tehsil, in which seven children among 14 were injured.

Unidentified men threw a hand grenade outside the house of a man, named Subhanullah. In the blast, 11 of a family were injured including six males and five females. The injured were shifted to CMH for medical treatment.

Moreover, one grenade blew off outside the gate of Islamia Public School in Zareef Kor in which a child and security guard were injured.

In another attack, as many as three houses were targeted in cracker blasts in Miro. One person was injured in the attack.

The police have started operations to apprehend those responsible for the attacks.