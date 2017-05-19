Youngster found dead in flat in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad

KARACHI: A youngster named Shalem Kamran, 24, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in a flat in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad.

As per details, Kamran was celebrating a party on Saturday night. The deceased’s sister Shunem Kamran informed that her brother had told her that he was going to his friend Ahmed Paracha’s house at the Sea View apartments adding that he would return the next morning to celebrate Mother’s Day with their mother.

Shunem further stated that the two were twins and best friends and her brother had never lied to her. She added that he would have informed her if he was going to Mehmoodabad.

She further claimed that Shalem’s friends’ statements were contradictory leaving room for doubt and confusion.

Narrating the events which happened on the night, Shunem stated that her brother came home at 10.00 pm and was receiving texts to come to the party early.

She stated that she received a call from one of her brother’s friends next morning and calmly informed her that Shunem has died due to a heart attack. According to her, she first thought someone was playing a joke on her but later Ahmed’s brother-in-law asked whether the body should be shifted to Jinnah hospital of National Medical Centre.

Shunem also stated none of Shalem’s friends who had invited him to the party turned up at the hospital with the dead body but later three of them appeared with different stories.

The autopsy report concluded that no traces of alcohol were found inside the dead body and no injuries were reported to his heart and throat. Therefore, a chemical analysis was suggested to ascertain the cause of death.

One of the suspects has been reportedly arrested.