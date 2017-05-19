Three die as unidentified people attack labourers in Turbat

TURBAT: At least three labourers died when unidentified people attacked labourers in Turbat area on Friday.

Three people were reportedly injured as a result of this attack which took place in Turbat’s Hoshab vicinity, sources told a local media outlet.

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri condemned the attack and expressed his grief on acts of terrorism targeting labours.

“We will take strict action against those who are targeting innocent citizens,” the CM said. “All efforts of people who want to impede Balochistan’s progress will be thwarted.”

Last week, ten labourers died in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar on Saturday.

One labourer is also said to have been injured in one of the attacks.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Guns Road area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects.

Most of the victims were said to be natives of Naushero Feroze, Sindh, according to reports.