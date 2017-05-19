Sukkur commissioner vows strict implementation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan ordinance

Sukkur Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Friday directed the concerned officers to ensure implementation of the Ehtram-i-Ramzan ordinance during the holy month and to impose heavy fines on the violators.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Ehtram-i-Ramazan at DC Office Sukkur with the concerned officers of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts, the commissioner said that it is a top priority of the district administration to prepare price lists during the month of Ramzan ensuring implementation on it and manage to establish Bachat Bazaars at each district and taluka so that people may get maximum relief of essential commodities.

All the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will be authorised to prepare price lists, he added.

He said that keeping in view the sanctity of the month of Ramzan, opening of hotels will not be allowed in the day time. The commissioner further directed all the DCs to establish control rooms at their respective offices, where information based on essential commodities about each taluka and union council may be collected and action would be taken according to public complaints.

He also directed district administrations and all TMAs to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to citizens during the month and also ensure proper sanitations.

He also directed the traffic police to take proper steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ramazan, especially prior to iftar timings.