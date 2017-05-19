Punjab govt constitutes committee to nominate DEAs

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formed a 10-member committee to nominate members of district education authorities (DEAs) across the province.

As per a notification, the committee will be nominating the chairman, vice chairman and technocrat members of DEAs in Punjab. Each district has different numbers of members in the DEAs. In Lahore, the authority has 20 indirectly elected members of the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and 16 technocrat members.

According to the Terms of References (TORs) mentioned in the notification, the Punjab School Education Department (SED) secretary is responsible for coming up with a list of suitable candidates. “The secretary will present to the committee a list of suitable candidates, duly scrutinised by the commissioner concerned, for an interview.”

“The Committee will conduct interviews of candidates and recommend three names for the chairmen and vice chairmen of each district education authority”.