PTI all set to hold political rally in Quetta today

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be holding a political rally in Quetta on Friday (today). PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders are expected to address the public gathering.

The rally will be held at Ayub Stadium in Quetta where all arrangements have been finalised. The venue has been decorated with posters and party flags. Separate enclosures for male and female workers have been arranged at the venue. The PTI leaders are expecting a large number of people to participate in today’s public meeting.

Earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan was very warmly welcomed by a very large number of party workers on his arrival in Quetta, the other day. Sheikh Rachid and Jahangir Tareen were accompanying Imran Khan.