Prolonged load shedding in Karachi leads to public outrage

Karachi: As the temperatures continue to rise, there is reportedly more than 14 hours of load shedding in several parts of the city. Without prior notice, the K-electric has increased load-shedding duration, causing tremendous problems and incurring severe public outrage.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sindh Assembly had adopted a resolution tabled by a PTI lawmaker, through a majority vote against unprecedented power load shedding in the province. The resolution recommended to the Government of Sindh to consider providing relief to the general public in the wake of prolonged power cuts. The resolution stated, ‘the Govt of Sindh may also provide tariff differential support to NCPPs (New Captive Power Plants) that hold valid gas allocation and are willing to install new power plants before the summer of 2018 in order to reduce the looming menace of load shedding further, and provide much-needed relief to the people of Sindh.’

In his statement issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said the province had been subjected to extended hours of power load shedding in the midst of summer season while the holy month of Ramazan was also approaching. He disclosed that Sindh would adopt its mechanism to distribute electricity on its own so that electricity load shedding in the affected areas would be reduced by six to seven hours.