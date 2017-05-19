Pro-active measures curtail crime in Capital: ICT Police

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have revamped their patrolling system amid deployment of an appropriate level of strength and logistics for surveillance to ensure security and curb crimes.

Besides, SHOs of all Police Stations have been strictly directed to utilise their mobile vehicles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to curb crime and ensure protection of lives and property of people.

Highlighting the steps taken to ensure protection of lives in Islamabad, sources at ICT Police on Friday said that barriers had been established at various key points of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) which are functioning round the clock.

Proper barriers at all exit and entry points were being installed in addition to barriers at other random places.

Federal capital has been divided in different beats and experienced officers have been deputed in each beat to watch the activities of suspects, and patrolling vehicles of concerning police stations would also be patrolling in each beat.

Moreover, to redress grievances of public and to involve local police in community policing, Community Police Centre (CPC) has been established. Moreover, an officer of the rank of Sub-Inspector has been deployed at each CPC to receive complaints from the general public and to initiate an immediate action upon the same for the convenience of general public.

Other steps include completion of different kind of surveys of slums, hovels, household servants, property dealers, guest houses, hotels, motels/hostels in the federal capital.

The particulars of persons are being scrutinised to identify outlaws for initiating further action against them in accordance with law while property dealers as well as owners of hotels, motels/hostels and guest houses have been made responsible to provide the data pertaining to their tenants/guests to police U/S 144 Cr. P.C.

In case of violation, action under 188 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was initiated against the violators.

Similarly, violations of Arms Ordinance 1965 were being strictly dealt in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, to detect the criminals involved in trafficking of illicit arms and ammunition, general hold-ups at outgoing/ incoming roads are being conducted. Previous convicts are also being checked physically as well as through informers.

Public was asked to cooperate with the police by disclosing names of suspicious persons to police residing in their localities. Leaflets and pamphlets in this regard were distributed for educating the inhabitants of the Capital city.

The ICT police have also chalked out a contingency plan and the police officers are being specially trained to ‘Counter Terrorism’. Exchange of sector information and intelligence was being ensured to prevent crime and combat criminals.

In order to curtail the crime rate in general and terrorism in particular, time to time surveys of mosques and religious seminaries are being carried out for regular surveillance of the activities of students studying in these Mosques and seminaries. If anyone is found involved in any illegal activity, legal action would be initiated irrespective of one’s creed and cast.

Furthermore, important information was also being shared with local police of adjoining district, Rawalpindi and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to prevent crime as well as to maintain law and order situation.

Other steps taken to control crime rate are crime cluster analysis, action against car lifters, kidnapping for ransoms and robbers/dacoits, intelligence based policing, combing/search operations, surveillance of suspected elements, action against narcotics dens and data proofing of released prisoners.

As a result of these steps, crime ratio under various heads has considerably decreased.