PM Nawaz says Pakistan’s economy on right track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired the meeting of National Economic Council in Islamabad and reviewed the Annual Development Plan.
Addressing the meeting, he said the Pakistan’s economy is on the right track due to friendly policies of the government and the world agencies are acknowledging its progress.
The meeting was attended by prime minister of Azad Kashmir, provincial chief ministers, the federal and provincial ministers besides governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The agenda of the meeting was the approval of ADP for the upcoming financial year.
The Annual Plan Coordination Committee has recommended to NEC the development programme amounting to Rs 2,113 billion for the next financial year.