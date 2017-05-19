Pakistan’s first vocational training university to be established in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab will establish Pakistan’s first vocational training university in collaboration with the Tianjin University of Technical Education (TUTE), under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The agreement to set up the University of Technical and Vocational Education (UTVE) was signed by TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and TUTE President Liu Xin in Tianjin, China. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood were also present on the occasion.

Irfan said that that establishing UTVE would provide skilled manpower to CPEC since youth comprise at least 60% of Pakistan’s society.

According to this agreement, initially nine degree courses would be offered at the university, including information technology, automobile, electronics, mechanical mechatronics, management sciences, advanced Chinese language, pedagogical training and 3D printing.

It was also stated that experts from TUTE will share their expertise in different areas including curricula and discipline setup, development of core courses, curricula development, revision, laboratories and training of trainers.

It has also been agreed that TUTE would send Chinese experts/master trainers to Pakistan, whereas TEVTA would annually send a mutually agreed number of people for trainings in China.