PA couldn’t pass resolution on Jadhav issue

The resolution against International Court of Justice’s ruling regarding Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav could not pass in Punjab Assembly on Friday due to lack of quorum. PMLN leader, Uzma Bukhari walked out from the house in protest against the speaker of Punjab Assebmly, Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

The resolution which was submitted by the opposition leader Mian Mehmood ur Rashid stated that ICJ’s ruling is in favour of India and it was an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Pakistan. Mehmood stated that it was Pakistan’s failure not to deal with the matter in an appropriate manner. He demanded, in a resolution, to highlight the Indian propaganda and how it had been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah, offered to present another resolution in which he stated that Indian media’s propaganda must be condemned. However, in his resolution, there was not any indication regarding any weakness at the part of Pakistani government.

On the indication of a lack of quorum, any actions on the resolution have now been postponed till Monday.

The PMLN leader, Uzma Bukhari, left the assembly proceedings in protest saying that the speaker could not pay attention to the real issues. She was pointing out the issue of a young girl Khadija who was stabbed a few months back on Davis Road. “This reflects the social apathy as no lawyer is ready to contest the case of Khadija”, lamented Uzma, adding that the Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mansour Ali Shah, must show their concern over this. She said that if women can’t be provided with justice then the house should pass a bill to legalise female infanticide. Speaker asked Uzma to move a resolution instead of making a fuss in the house.