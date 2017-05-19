‘Norwegian parliament to hold debate on Kashmir on 23rd’

Kashmiri Scandinavian Council (KSC), a Norway-based lobby group of Kashmiris, has said that the Norwegian Parliament will hold a debate on the Kashmir dispute on May 23 where Foreign Minister Borge Brende is confirmed to make a policy statement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, KSC in a statement issued in Oslo said an earlier debate was held in 2010 and again in September 2012 when the Norwegian Parliament raised the issue of existence of unidentified mass graves in occupied Kashmir.

Knut Arild Hareide has termed Kashmir a serious and unresolved dispute which makes the region highly militarised and thus creating the risk of war between two nuclear powers of India and Pakistan.

He suggested that the international community must engage more actively to find a solution to the Kashmir dispute.

KSC executive director and leader of the Christian Democratic Party, Ali Shahnawaz Khan, in a statement in Oslo lauded the Norwegian government for Kashmir interpolation move in the Parliament and hoped that other European institutions and governments would also follow the suite.

He stated that the Norwegian Parliament had several times urged India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and resume negotiation process for hammering out its lasting settlement.