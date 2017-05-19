Main campus of AWKUM to reopen on Monday

MARDAN: The main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan will be reopened on May 22 (Monday) according to reports.

Reportedly, this was decided at a meeting of the syndicate committee that took place on Friday.

It was decided that Garden Campus, where Mashal Khan was murdered, will be reopened on May 25, while classes at Shankar campus will start from May 24.

AWKUM closed on April 13 after the murder of Mashal. The campuses will be opened in phases due to security concerns.

Three more suspects were arrested, including a lecturer of Islamic Studies, in Mashal’s lynching case.

Wajid, alias Malang, was a lecturer at a government degree college. Other suspects included students Jalal and Sajid.

According to the police, Wajid was the right-hand man of the main accused in the case, PTI’s Arif Khan, was on the run and had also given an incendiary speech before Mashal was murdered by a mob.

Mashal Khan was a student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan and was lynched to death by an enraged mob on April 13 on the premises of the university after on unfound blasphemy allegations.