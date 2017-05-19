Kulbhushan Jadhav’s right to appeal against execution ends today

ISLAMABAD: Friday (today) is the last day for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against his death sentence, it has been reported.



As per details, Jadhav is allowed to appeal against his death sentence in Supreme Court of Pakistan or to the President Mamnoon Hussain and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

It is of significance that India itself is unaware whether Jadhav has appealed against his death sentence.

International Court of Justice (ICJ) stays Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence and states that he cannot be executed before the court has declared its final decision.It was also stated that Jadhav should have been allowed consular access under Vienna Convention.

He was arrested last year and sentenced to death by Pakistan’s military court of espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

However, India has denied that Jadhav was a spy, and accused Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna convention” by denying him consular access and refusing to reveal the charge sheet against him.