KP ministers Sikandar, Anisa for early completion of uplift schemes in Mansehra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Irrigation Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao and Provincial Minister for Labor Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli on Friday directed the national building departments to accelerate efforts for early completion of development schemes in district Mansehra so the people could benefit from development steps initiated by the government for them.

They issued these directives during a meeting with a representative delegation of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) from district Mansehra and issued directives to the concerning departments in this regard.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Technical Education Arshad Umerzai and MPA Haji Ibrar Hussain Tanoli were also present on the occasion. District Naib Nazim Mansehra Murtaza Tanoli was leading the delegation.

Talking to the delegation, Senior Minister Sikandar Hayat Sherpao said that tenders of irrigation sector schemes worth Rs90 million had been issued and work order on them would be released within a period of one week, under which flood protection walls and development schemes would be completed.

He said that other schemes for the district would also be included as umbrella scheme in the ADP for next financial year. He said that teaching in the newly established model schools for special persons in Hazara Division would start with the beginning of the new academic year.

The senior minister while taking notice of the absence of the teachers of special schools directed the authorities of the social welfare department to introduce the installation of bio-metric system to ensure the attendance of teachers as soon as possible. He further directed the directorate of social welfare for the constitution of special teams to conduct raids on those schools.

In her talks with the delegation, Provincial Minister for Labor Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli said that Mansehra is rich in natural resources where the reserves of highly precious minerals are available.

She said that investment system in mineral sector has been simplified and made transparent and all information about the department and procedure for submission of application form for obtaining mine leases were available on the relevant website.

The provincial minister said that the process for submission of online application on the website of the department had been started from May 10 and anyone interested in making investment in the sector could submit their application directly on it.

She said that under the new Mineral Act 2016, steps for infrastructure development in mineral rich areas have also been included, which would redress the problems faced by the local population.