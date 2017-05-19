JIT starts recording statements of stakeholders in Panama case

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), built to investigate the Panama case, has started recording statements of eyewitnesses after completing the available records.

The JIT recorded the statement of prominent journalist Umar Cheema first and now is ready to record the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and others.

FIA Additional Director General Wajid Zia chaired the meeting of members of the JIT on Thursday. The final list was prepared of all the people whose statements were to be recorded. The JIT first recorded statement of Journalist Umar Cheema who first broke the news in Pakistan about Panama Papers. Umar Cheema remained at Judicial Academy for two hours and answered all the queries of the members of JIT. The JIT will record statements on daily basis and the probe would be moved forward in the light of these statements. The meeting also discussed to contact former chairman of NAB Lt General (R) Munir Hafeez after reviewing the record of Hudabiya Papers Mills.