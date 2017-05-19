Jadhav’s case should not be politicized, says speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said on Friday that Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav’s issue should not be politicized.

“If the [army] chief said that he provided the lawyer [for the Jadhav case] then any criticism directed at him is baseless,” Sadiq said.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah said the government should have sent the attorney general to represent Pakistan at the Hague.

Speaking to the media he claimed that if Pakistan had a foreign minister then possibly the outcome of ICJ’s hearing would have been different.

He termed ICJ decision as a “setback” and as evidence of government’s negligence.

The ICJ ordered Pakistan to stay the execution on Thursday until a final verdict is announced.

“Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” ordered Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court on Thursday.

The Hague rejected the Pakistani argument that ICJ had no jurisdiction to hear the case and asserted that the proceedings will be carried out.