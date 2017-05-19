Interior Ministry seeks explanation from Rangers for May 13 raid

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has sought an explanation from Punjab Rangers by Monday for conducting a raid in the outskirts of Islamabad, sources revealed to a private news agency.

The Rangers carried out a raid in a private housing society in Islamabad on May 13 (Saturday) arresting several without keeping into the loop the district administration said sources to the news agency.

As per the Anti-terrorism Act 1997 Rangers are permitted to operate in Punjab, however, they are required to operate alongside Police. However, in the case of May 13 raid the district administration was not informed regarding its operations.

After Rangers failed to respond to two previous notices, demanding an explanation, issued by the Interior Ministry, the paramilitary force was warned that its policing power will be revoked if it failed to submit a reply by Monday.