India plans to utilise 10 lac acre-feet of Pakistan’s water

LAHORE: India has been devising a strategy to utilise 10 lac acre-feet of Pakistan’s water of Ravi river.

As per details, India would divide this water equally between Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and Indian Punjab. As part of the new plan, India proposes to construct barrages and dams at Katha and Samba areas of IHK along Ravi river and at several areas of Indian Punjab. The stored water would be distributed and utilised for agricultural purposes.

Modi, on many occasions, has announced to scrap Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement signed between India and Pakistan in 1960. In line with the agreement, control over the three eastern rivers was given to India, while control over the three western rivers was assigned to Pakistan.