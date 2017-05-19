Hot, dry weather expected today

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country in the next twenty-four hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted.

However, rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected at a few places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, FATA, and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas and likely to persist during 48 hours.

Past weather: The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain and thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Malakand division.

Rainfall in the last 24 Hours (mm): Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Gilgit , Skardu, Bunji 02, Gupis, Astore 01. K.P: Malamjabba 06, Kalam 02.

Yesterday’s highest temperatures: Dadu, Sh. Benazirabad, Larkana 47°C, Jacobabad, Sukkur 46°C, R.Y.Khan, Rohri, Moenjodaro, Turbat 45°C.