Heat wave to persist for next few days in northern Sindh

Parts of the northern Sindh remained in the grip of a severe heat wave on Friday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather to persist during the next couple of days.

The weather remained hot and dry in different parts of the northern Sindh. In Sukkur, the mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius, while in Jaccobabad was recorded 47 C, Khairpur 46 C, Ghotki 46 C, and Shikarpur 46 C.

In Sukkur, people avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon.

Begari canal and Faiz Wah, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen taking bath in the canal’s water.

Local meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the region during the next couple of days.