Harry Kane scores four goals as Tottenham beat Leicester 6-1

Tottenham annihilated Leicester City in a 6-1 win this Thursday with Harry Kane scoring four out of six times.

Chelsea have already bagged the trophy but there was no mistake from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who won for the 25th time in the league this season.

Kane helped himself to two voracious goals before speeding in twice from 20 yards in the last few minutes to move to 26 league goals for the campaign – two clear of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.

Son Heung-min also added to the lead by scoreing fine goals before and after half-time, volleying in Dele Alli’s masterful pass, and bending in from 25 yards after a swift counter-attack.

Leicester, who are yet to make a decision on manager Craig Shakespeare’s future, played their part in an entertaining game.

Ben Chilwell momentarily sparked hopes of a fightback by making it 2-1, but the Foxes ultimately had no answer to this in-form Tottenham side, who recorded their biggest away win in the Premier League.

Spurs have won 12 of their past 13 league games and have been kept at bay only by the remarkable resilience of Chelsea, who ensured it has been a case of 'nearly' for Pochettino and his players for the second season in a row.

Third last season despite being Leicester’s closest challengers for most of the campaign – or, as the home fans enjoyed chanting in the opening stages, “third in a two-horse race” – Spurs have gone one better this time. Much better, in fact.

This dominant win took them past Leicester’s title-winning haul of 81 points, and they have enough on the board to have won the Premier League on eight previous occasions – with a game still to come.

Son’s superb strikes mean that – for the first time in the club’s history – they have three players who have scored 20 goals in a season, and took them beyond 75 league goals for the first time since 1984-85.

Add in the division’s meanest defence – Hugo Lloris’ mistake for Chilwell’s goal notwithstanding – and it is no surprise Pochettino alleged his allegiance to the club.