Govt should’ve sent attorney general to ICJ, says Khursid Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Khurshid Shah said on Friday that the government should have sent the attorney general to ICJ to present Pakistan’s case.

He was talking to the media in Islamabad. He also said that the decision would’ve been different had Pakistan had a foreign minister.

He said that this verdict was a huge“setback”and that it is evident how negligent the government is. Speaking about the premier’s meeting with the Indian business man Jindal he said that the neither the PM or his spokesperson are disclosing what the meeting was all about.

Late last month, Jindal — said to be close to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi —held a ‘surprise’ meeting with Sharif in the hill town of Murree which led to rumours about the true nature of the visit.

He also said that the govt should present Dawn Leaks report in the Parliament for debate.

The ICJ on Thursday ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav until a final decision in the proceedings.

“Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings,” said Judge Ronny Abraham, president of the court, as he announced the decision.

The ICJ rejected Pakistan’s stance and stated that the court had jurisdiction and would hear the case and seek arguments from both parties.