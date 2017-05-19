Floodlight Peshawar Premier League to start from Ramazan 1

For the first time in the history of Peshawar, a floodlight Peshawar Premier League Twenty20 Cricket will be starting from the first Ramazan at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, Peshawar.

This was stated by former international indoor cricketer Sanaullah while talking to the media men at the Media Centre, Qayyum Sports Complex on Friday.

Accompanied by former first class cricketer and coach of the Maazullah Khan Academy Pervez Khan, Aziz Ullah and Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that it is for the first time that a PPL Twenty20 Cricket will be played under the lights during Ramazan.

He said top 24 teams will be taking part in the PPL with white ball and colour kits and hopefully, cricketers from other cities all across Pakistan would come and play.

He said PPL will be portraying a soft image of Peshawar which was a key venue earlier on for the international cricket but now Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium has been neglected even in the first class matches.

He said PPL is carrying a handsome prize money of Rs. 1 million for the winner and Rs 0.5 million for the runners-up.

“We want to introduce good talented players through PPL-2017 and give a message of peace to the rest of the world,” he said.

He said Peshawar is famous for talented cricketers and players like Wajahatullah Wasti, Younis Khan, Umar Gul, Yasir Hameed, Imran Khan Junior, Imran Khan Senior, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmad started from here.

He said for the smooth conduct of the league floodlight worth Rs 4 million would be installed well before the commencement of the PPL-2017.

Various committees comprising governing council, ground management, umpiring, disciplinary committees have been constituted.

He said a request has already been made to the KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, legendries Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Imran Khan to grace the occasion as guests.