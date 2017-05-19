Jadhav case: Pakistan’s national security will not be compromised, says Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Presenting his stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that it is an issue of Pakistan’s national security and there will be no compromise on it.

During an interview, the minister stated that RAW agent was convicted after fulfilling all necessary legal procedures and any decision on this matter will be taken keeping in view the national security.

“ICJ has only granted formal stay on the death sentence of Jadhav,” he maintained.

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed execution of RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer sentenced to death for espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

India had challenged Jadhav’s sentence last week, basing its arguments around what it says have been violations of the Vienna Convention’s rules on giving countries access to their citizens accused of crime on a foreign soil.