Curfew imposed in Mohmand after six suicide bombers enter agency

Mohmand Agency: A curfew was imposed after information was received by security officials that six suicide bombers had entered the area on Friday, said political administration officer.

The imposition of curfew is a preventive measure, said the officer.

The agency has been under security threats for some time now, he added.

Law enforcement agencies have been given “fire-at-will” orders if they see anything suspicious.

Educational institutions, offices, market places, district headquarters hospital and medical clinics were immediately shut down.