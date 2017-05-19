Census resumes in Chaman border areas

CHAMAN: The census team has resumed activities in Killi Luqman and Killi Jahangir on Friday after a decision on the matter was taken at the flag meeting between Afghan and Pakistani authorities on Thursday.According to security officials, the process shall be completed in three days.

The census teams reached the villages Friday morning.It was made sure the head of each house was present in the area as most of the affected people were staying at the relief camps set up in Old Chaman.

Following May 5 incident when the Afghan Border Police force opened fire and started shelling on the area, the census process had been temporarily stopped. However, Bab-e-Dosti remains closed on the 15th consecutive day.

The Afghan and Pakistani had agreed to maintain a ceasefire till a consensus is reached during one of the flag meetings, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.