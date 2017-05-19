Bab-e-dosti remains closed on day 15

CHAMAN: The bab-e-dosti on Pak-Afghan border in Chaman remains closed on the fifteenth consecutive day on Friday (today).

Bi-lateral trade and transportation activities including NATO supplies remain suspended after Afghan forces opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers on May 5 claiming at least 11 lives and injuring many others.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to maintain a ceasefire till a consensus is reached during a one-star border flag meeting between representatives of both countries at the Friendship Gate Chaman, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Afghan delegation asked the Pakistani troops, deployed within its international border at Killi Jahangir and Killi Luqman, to move out from the area before conducting census survey.

However, the Pakistani delegation maintained that the troops were deployed along the international border on Pakistan side and shall remain there.