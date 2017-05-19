Assistant commissioner sacked for giving polio drops to excise director’s daughter

ISLAMABAD: A female official in Islamabad administration on Friday sacked Assistant Commissioner City Ali Asghar for administering polio drops to her daughter.

According to initial details, excise director Mariam Mumtaz’s husband refused to have his daughter vaccinated but the police personnel went on with the vaccination.

Mariam Mumtaz approached Islamabad Chief Commissioner and asked to take action against Asghar. The AC stated that there was an order to lodge case against those who refuse to inoculate polio drops to their children.

However, he surrendered his services as Assistant Commissioner to the Establishment Division.