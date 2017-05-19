ASF thwart smuggling of liquid heroin to Nigeria

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday thwarted smuggling of narcotics out of the country and arrested a foreign national at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Upon search of a suspicious foreigner, travelling to Nigeria, the ASF officials recovered 1.5 kilogrammes of liquid heroin concealed in shampoo bottles.

The foreigner has been taken into custody and further investigation has been initiated. According to officials, value of the contraband in the international market is Rs10 million.