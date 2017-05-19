80,000 children in Karachi not given polio drops

KARACHI: Even though Karachi has relatively been free of polio cases for as long as five months, as many as 80,000 children in the provincial capital have not been administered polio drops.

This information was shared by the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at a polio eradication task force meeting held on Thursday.

It was mostly due to the parents refusal to administer polio immunisation or they were not present at home when the teams visited their houses. However the CM has directed the task force to take appropriate measures to ensure that every child in the city is administered polio drops. The CM said he hopes that no polio case will be reported this year.

Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, MNA Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja and Polio Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Fayaz Jatoi also attended the meeting along with representatives of the federal government, Unicef and WHO.