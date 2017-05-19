80,000 children in Karachi not given polio drops

KARACHI: Even though Karachi has relatively been free of polio cases for as long as five months, as many as 80,000 children in the provincial capital have not been administered polio drops.
This information was shared by the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at a polio eradication task force meeting held on Thursday.
Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, MNA Azra Pechuho, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Sindh IG Allah Dino Khawaja and Polio Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator Fayaz Jatoi also attended the meeting along with representatives of the federal government, Unicef and WHO.